Norway Savings Bank Sells 806 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,734 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 increased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.22.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

