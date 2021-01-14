Norway Savings Bank Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Honeywell International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,581 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,082,000 after purchasing an additional 280,515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,707,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $281,030,000 after purchasing an additional 51,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,703,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $246,328,000 after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 44,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. In the last three months, insiders purchased 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.06.

NYSE HON traded down $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $207.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,665. The company has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

