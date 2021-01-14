Norway Savings Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Mastercard from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.18.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348,593,388.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 524,958 shares of company stock valued at $167,058,606 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.41 on Wednesday, hitting $346.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,810,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $341.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.23.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

