Norway Savings Bank Raises Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,529,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,012,000 after buying an additional 60,480 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after buying an additional 68,567 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after buying an additional 28,094 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after buying an additional 23,559 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY opened at $100.80 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.41.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

