Norway Savings Bank Has $724,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in AbbVie by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

AbbVie stock opened at $112.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.04. The stock has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. In the last quarter, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

