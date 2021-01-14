Norway Savings Bank Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.47. The stock had a trading volume of 868,097 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.41 and a 200 day moving average of $106.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.