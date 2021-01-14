Norway Savings Bank Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 159.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.32. 220,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,467. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.01. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.68 and a 12-month high of $123.47.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

