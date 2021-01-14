Norway Savings Bank Grows Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.5% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,272,000 after buying an additional 2,538,609 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,053,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,146,000 after buying an additional 452,315 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,996,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,634,000 after buying an additional 199,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,335,000 after buying an additional 267,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,502,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,299,000 after buying an additional 207,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.11. 1,339,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,669. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

