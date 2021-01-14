Norway Savings Bank Buys Shares of 450 Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,444,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160,224 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,970,000 after purchasing an additional 69,711 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,738,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,483,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,382,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,224,000 after purchasing an additional 39,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.82. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

