Norway Savings Bank Boosts Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,652,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,273,206,000 after buying an additional 140,317 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,319,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,190,000 after buying an additional 158,687 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,065,000 after buying an additional 822,902 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,266,000 after buying an additional 120,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,869,000 after buying an additional 547,049 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.30.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.69. 1,421,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,741. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

