Norway Savings Bank Acquires New Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 118,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

FE opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.41.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

