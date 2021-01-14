Norway Savings Bank Acquires 1,245 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Norway Savings Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $140.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $427.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

