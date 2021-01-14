Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $299.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.78 and a 200 day moving average of $314.63. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.33.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.