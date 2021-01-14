Northland Securities Downgrades LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) to Market Perform

Northland Securities cut shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $315.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $340.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LendingTree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $318.25.

Shares of TREE stock traded up $13.00 on Wednesday, hitting $320.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.37 and a beta of 2.29. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $135.72 and a 1 year high of $368.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.60.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $220.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,659,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 151,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,505,000 after acquiring an additional 59,275 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,761,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 63,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 1,499.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 56,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

