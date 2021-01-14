Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) Shares Gap Down to $0.76

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.76, but opened at $0.69. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 597,309 shares.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) from C$1.70 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of C$351.24 million and a PE ratio of -5.07.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NDM)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

