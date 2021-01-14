North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 537 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $802,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 134.1% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 117,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of IDEV stock opened at $63.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.26. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $63.95.

