North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 3,359 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000.

NYSEARCA MJ opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $19.33.

