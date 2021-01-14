North Star Investment Management Corp. Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 84.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $53.55 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $54.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.62.

