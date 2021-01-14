North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,717 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in BP were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of BP by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,575 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Mizuho started coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BP from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

Shares of BP stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.87. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.03%.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

