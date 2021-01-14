North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 818 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $541.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $529.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.57. The firm has a market cap of $335.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.59, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,164 shares of company stock worth $21,990,509. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $623.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.84.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

