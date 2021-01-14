North Star Investment Management Corp. Invests $218,000 in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 50.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $77,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $96.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -25.86. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.72) by $1.85. The business had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Macquarie cut their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

