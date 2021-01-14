North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stock Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 130.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 191.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 5,592.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOV opened at $20.39 on Thursday. Movado Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $472.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.22. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

