North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys New Stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth $948,000.

NASDAQ BUG opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

