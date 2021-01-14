Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Raised to $32.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JWN. Wedbush boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

JWN opened at $37.58 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Wishbone Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $42,912,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 144.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,535,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 908,758 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 868.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 676,841 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 47.0% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,626,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 519,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 185.0% during the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 357,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.