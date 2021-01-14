Nokia’s (NOK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nokia (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NOK has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Nokia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nokia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20. Nokia has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter worth $9,420,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 95,469 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 438,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 60,197 shares in the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

