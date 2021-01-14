Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Down 52.4% in December

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nippon Carbon stock remained flat at $$31.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. Nippon Carbon has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70.

Nippon Carbon Company Profile

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

