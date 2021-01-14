Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Down 52.4% in December

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nippon Carbon stock remained flat at $$31.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. Nippon Carbon has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70.
Nippon Carbon Company Profile
Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.