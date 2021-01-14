Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.51

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.51 and last traded at $29.51, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.9446 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

