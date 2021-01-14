NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Lessened by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,860 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 0.9% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.04. 3,327,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,610,371. The stock has a market cap of $224.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

