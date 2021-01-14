NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) PT Raised to $42.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NFYEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on NFI Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded NFI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NFI Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS NFYEF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.77. 9,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,194. NFI Group has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $25.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

