NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) dropped 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 1,164,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,420,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

NEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $836.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.86 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 52,642 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 98,517 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3,822.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.