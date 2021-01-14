NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates Q3 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.24-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $140-142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.36 million.NextGen Healthcare also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.92-0.98 EPS.

NXGN opened at $21.26 on Thursday. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 132.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.13.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

