NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $90.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NEE. BidaskClub upgraded NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.25 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.08.

NEE opened at $81.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $160.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

