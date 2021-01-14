NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXGPY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of NEXT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NXGPY stock remained flat at $$52.69 on Wednesday. 105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,900. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.92. NEXT has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $54.22.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

