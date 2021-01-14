NEXT One Day Volume Reaches $160,460.00 (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. NEXT has a market cap of $14.77 million and $160,460.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000923 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.14 or 0.00387270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 379.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000033 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About NEXT

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

