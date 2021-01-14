NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.50. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NREF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $52,196.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,196.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NREF opened at $17.21 on Thursday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $20.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1,712.96, a current ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

