Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Receives Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NEM. ValuEngine cut Newmont from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Newmont from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.51.

Get Newmont alerts:

NYSE NEM opened at $62.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.15. Newmont has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $325,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,992,572.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,903.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,815 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,618. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $262,033,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,177,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,401 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Newmont by 53.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,537,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,005,000 after purchasing an additional 885,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Newmont by 86.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,742,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after purchasing an additional 806,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.