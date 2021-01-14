New Zealand Energy Corp. (NZ.V) (CVE:NZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.02

New Zealand Energy Corp. (NZ.V) (CVE:NZ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 99000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$3.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.11.

New Zealand Energy Corp. (NZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

