New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Shares Up 5%

Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.64. 426,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 421,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $468.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooperman Leon G boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,993,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after buying an additional 101,490 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,512,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after buying an additional 494,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 320,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 629,741 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

