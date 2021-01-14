New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.05

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.05 and last traded at $78.05, with a volume of 1426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.50.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on New Relic in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 1.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, Director David J. Henshall purchased 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.74 per share, with a total value of $260,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,087,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in New Relic by 20.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in New Relic by 53.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in New Relic by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

