New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NEN traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($3.61) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.14 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.47% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership at the end of the most recent quarter.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

