New Century AIM VCT 2 Plc (NCA2.L) (LON:NCA2) Trading Up 7.2%

New Century AIM VCT 2 Plc (NCA2.L) (LON:NCA2)’s share price was up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.68). Approximately 21,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 33,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.63).

The firm has a market cap of £2.40 million and a P/E ratio of 11.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 41.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.19.

New Century AIM VCT 2 Plc (NCA2.L) Company Profile (LON:NCA2)

New Century AIM VCT 2 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The principal activity of the Company is to make long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of qualifying companies primarily quoted on AIM.

