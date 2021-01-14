NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Shares Up 9.1%

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s share price shot up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.36. 579,157 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 339,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a negative return on equity of 71.00%. The company had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter.
About NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.
See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.