NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Shares Up 9.1%

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s share price shot up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.36. 579,157 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 339,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a negative return on equity of 71.00%. The company had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 14,245 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.92% of NeuroMetrix worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

