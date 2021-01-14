Neumark (NEU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $20,364.00

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Neumark token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neumark has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Neumark has a market cap of $4.44 million and $20,364.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00042424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.00 or 0.00381293 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00039855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,549.84 or 0.04103766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013161 BTC.

Neumark (NEU) is a token. Its launch date was November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 66,352,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,834,456 tokens. Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org . The official website for Neumark is neufund.org . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neumark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

