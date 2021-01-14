Network International’s (NWITY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Network International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Monday.

Get Network International alerts:

Network International stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,255. Network International has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.