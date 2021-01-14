Netko Price Reaches $0.0066 on Exchanges (NETKO)

Netko (CURRENCY:NETKO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Netko has a total market cap of $76,999.26 and $1.00 worth of Netko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Netko has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. One Netko coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Netko

Netko (NETKO) is a coin. Netko’s total supply is 11,728,990 coins. Netko’s official Twitter account is @NetkoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Netko is netko.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “The PoW/PoS cryptocurrency NETKO is based on the blakes2 algorithm. It's a project by a Slovenian IT company netko.it .At first the NETKO coin will be used as a loyalty token for our existing and future customers and to promote our business, later the team plans to integrate other services using NETKOs blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Netko

Netko can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

