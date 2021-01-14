Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,281 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $502.13. The company had a trading volume of 135,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $512.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.40. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $534.92.

In related news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

