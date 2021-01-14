Nervos Network Trading Up 8.9% This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $102.14 million and $3.99 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,468.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,107.00 or 0.02954470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.51 or 0.00391026 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.47 or 0.01311697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.21 or 0.00550352 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.97 or 0.00440286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.75 or 0.00300908 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00019950 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 30,526,535,689 coins and its circulating supply is 23,550,735,223 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

