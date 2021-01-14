Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) Short Interest Update

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,600 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the December 15th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRD opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $104.69 million, a P/E ratio of -22.85 and a beta of -0.33. Nemaura Medical has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRD. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical by 687.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. 3.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Nemaura Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.

