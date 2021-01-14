Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Magnite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Get Magnite alerts:

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26. Magnite has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $60.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnite will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Day sold 39,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $453,088.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 351,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,764.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 345,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,271,654. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.