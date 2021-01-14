Needham & Company LLC Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $240.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zscaler from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.88.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $207.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.67 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $214.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total value of $8,097,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at $70,652,242.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total transaction of $404,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,392.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,540 shares of company stock valued at $56,071,621 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Zscaler by 29.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.